CUMULUS MEDIA Elevates Brian Philips to Chief Content Officer

ATLANTA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media ( CMLS) announced today that Brian Philips has been promoted to Chief Content Officer, responsible for content across all Cumulus platforms, reporting to Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer. Philips had previously served as Executive Vice President, Content and Audience, since 2019.



“Brian Philips is an exceptional executive and the perfect choice to lead our programming efforts as we continue to execute our audio-first strategy, which is transforming the Company from a traditional radio broadcaster into a multi-dimensional audio media company,” said Berner. “This promotion reflects Brian’s tremendous contributions, and I have full confidence in his creative vision, operational expertise, and savvy leadership to guide us through this critical evolution.”

Prior to joining Cumulus Media, Philips spent more than 30 years in television, film, and radio creation. He enjoyed an award-winning radio career, with more than 15 years leading radio programming at a number of major market stations, including Cumulus stations WNNX-FM and WWWQ-FM (Atlanta), and KPLX-FM (Dallas-Ft. Worth).

Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:

Karen Glover

[email protected]



