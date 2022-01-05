Mastercard® and Sterling K. Brown Empower Cardholders to be Magnificent With New Donation Program Supporting Stand Up To Cancer

Mastercard® is encouraging consumers to do something magnificent with their next dining and grocery purchases through a new campaign benefitting Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). Featuring three-time Emmy award winning actor and producer Sterling K. Brown, the campaign demonstrates how Mastercard is giving cardholders an easy way to make a difference and further donations for essential cancer research through everyday purchases.

Beginning May 1 through July 15, 2022, every time cardholders order online or tap their card at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores, Mastercard will donate 1 cent, up to $5 million to SU2C. This new initiative gives people a meaningful and simple way to support Mastercard and SU2C’s commitment to funding breakthrough cancer research.*

“Mastercard remains committed to our long-standing partnership with Stand Up To Cancer, and we’re giving our cardholders a simple way to join us on our mission,” says Rustom Dastoor, EVP, Marketing and Communications, North America, Mastercard. “Whether it’s through people’s passion for food or simply everyday grocery shopping, people can give back to SU2C with an everyday activity they already do – dining out and purchasing groceries. By doing so our cardholders can help us raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer, furthering the impact SU2C can make in putting an end to this disease.”

In Mastercard’s new %3A30+commercial, which premiered on cable and primetime on May 1, Sterling K. Brown appears as a coffee shop barista explaining how cardholders can make contributing to the cause magnificent by using their Mastercard.

“I’m honored to be a part of this collaboration with Mastercard supporting Stand Up To Cancer’s goal of making every cancer patient a long-term survivor," says Sterling K. Brown. “Having personally dealt with cancer in my own family, I know how important it is to support this cause and create ways for people to give back that make an impact. The fact that Mastercard is making it so easy to donate through everyday dining and groceries is incredibly special.”

Through a 10-year collaboration, Mastercard has already donated over $60 million to SU2C, which has impacted countless people in the fight against cancer. The company’s support has helped SU2C fund research that has contributed to the development of nine new cancer therapies approved by the FDA, including treatments for breast, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers, and difficult-to-treat leukemias in children and young adults.

“Stand Up To Cancer is incredibly grateful for this new collaborative effort with Mastercard and Sterling K. Brown to support critical cancer research,” said SU2C Co-Founder Rusty Robertson. “For more than a decade, Mastercard has generously supported our mission to end cancer as we know it through various campaigns, employee engagement, fundraising activities, and so much more. This new donation program is a testament to our shared vision and our efforts to build vital public support in the fight against cancer.”

In addition to on-premises and online purchases, Priceless.com is offering in-person experiences that will give back to SU2C. With 21 incredible opportunities, customers can enjoy a Priceless Experience that taps into their passions all while contributing to SU2C to help support cancer research. For more information on what is offered, please see below for highlights, or click here:

Time Out “Talk to the Chef” Pop-up Dinner: Join a pop-up dinner, hosted in New York City at Society Café with Chef Manuel González Charles. Guests will be guided through a welcome reception with hors d’oeuvres, a three-course meal with beverage pairings, conversation with Chef, and specialized gifts. This marks the first in a series of Priceless culinary events in partnership with global media and hospitality brand Time Out to take place throughout the year across the country. For details, terms and tickets click here.

Join a pop-up dinner, hosted in New York City at Society Café with Chef Manuel González Charles. Guests will be guided through a welcome reception with hors d’oeuvres, a three-course meal with beverage pairings, conversation with Chef, and specialized gifts. This marks the first in a series of Priceless culinary events in partnership with global media and hospitality brand Time Out to take place throughout the year across the country. For details, terms and tickets click here. MLB Game/Ballpark Tour: Enjoy the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers or Braves like never before with these priceless experiences. Packages and tickets vary from meeting a current player of the Red Sox before the game or attending an exclusive Yankees pre-game reception! For details, terms and events offered click here.

Enjoy the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers or Braves like never before with these priceless experiences. Packages and tickets vary from meeting a current player of the Red Sox before the game or attending an exclusive Yankees pre-game reception! For details, terms and events offered click here. NYC Ballet Rehearsal: Exclusive access to the David H. Koch Theater to watch NYCB dancers rehearse the pas de deux from George Balanchine’s Firebird under the guidance of the Artistic Director. Includes tickets to the rehearsal, private viewing of rehearsal, meet and greet with the dancers and Artistic Director, and a premium. For details, terms and tickets click here.

Exclusive access to the David H. Koch Theater to watch NYCB dancers rehearse the pas de deux from George Balanchine’s under the guidance of the Artistic Director. Includes tickets to the rehearsal, private viewing of rehearsal, meet and greet with the dancers and Artistic Director, and a premium. For details, terms and tickets click here. Carnegie Hall: Request a musical message for someone special and receive a personalized music selection/dedication by one of the musicians from Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect to share with a friend or loved one. For more details, terms and tickets click here.

Request a musical message for someone special and receive a personalized music selection/dedication by one of the musicians from Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect to share with a friend or loved one. For more details, terms and tickets click here. PGA TOUR: Grab a buddy and walk inside the ropes to follow a PGA Tour professional for all 18 holes of the Travelers Championship. For details, terms and tickets click here.

*For every online or contactless transaction made and reported at or from qualifying restaurants and grocery stores (as defined by the applicable Mastercard Merchant Category Code) with a U.S. issued Mastercard, Mastercard will donate one cent (US$.01), up to US$5MM to Stand Up To Cancer (“SU2C”). Applies 5/1/2022 12:00am ET – 7/15/2022 11:59pm ET or when US$5MM donation max is reached, whichever comes first. Debit PIN and Int’l transactions ineligible. See full terms at priceless.com/SU2C.

About Stand Up to Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities’ resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of January 2022, more than 2,000 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N., serves as SU2C’s CEO, and Russell Chew as SU2C’s President.

