LKQ Corporation to Host 2022 Investor Day

CHICAGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation ( LKQ) today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day at the headquarters of LKQ North America in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time), with presentations by members of executive management. The presentations, including question and answer sessions, are expected to conclude at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern time (12:15 p.m. Central time).



Webcast and Presentation Details

The webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at www.lkqcorp.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the event will be available the following day.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contact:

Joseph P. Boutross

LKQ Corporation

Vice President, Investor Relations

(312) 621-2793

[email protected]