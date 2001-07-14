Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 on May 25, 2022

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended April 30, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 3 p.m. Mountain Time on May 25, 2022. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 (Passcode: 167617), or if outside the United States, by dialing (929) 526-1599 (Passcode: 167617).

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake+Investor+Relations+website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake+Investor+Relations+website.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 241 of the 2021 Fortune 500 and 488 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

