SiTime Precision Timing Technology Enables Cadence's Emulation and Prototyping Platforms with Quick and Easy Adoption

SiTime+Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS precision timing, announced today that Cadence Design Systems is using SiTime MEMS timing solutions for the Cadence® Palladium® Z2 Enterprise Emulation and Protium™ X2 Enterprise Prototyping platforms. SiTime oscillators and Cascade Platform™ clock generator deliver superior performance and enable a rapid production ramp for Cadence, a leading provider of hardware, software, and IP for electronic system design.

“Cadence has demanding technical requirements for the components we use,” said Dhiraj Goswami, corporate vice president of R&D and head of HSV at Cadence. “The precision of SiTime’s timing solution and its capacity to support the rapid production ramp for our Palladium and Protium platforms made adopting it an easy decision. After this experience, we look forward to continuing our work with SiTime to address the timing needs of our hardware platforms.”

Cadence’s Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 platforms are used by semiconductor and OEM companies worldwide who rely on extremely precise timing to debug hardware and validate software. The immediate availability and production capacity of SiTime makes them a dependable supplier of exacting timing solutions.

“Cadence needed timing solutions that could clear their stringent technical requirements and meet their volume demands,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “SiTime’s timing solutions offer performance that is second to none, and our supply chain advantage gives us the ability to rapidly scale to our customers’ needs.”

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS precision timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

