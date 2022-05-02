Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AZUL FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022

SÃO PAULO , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A. "Azul" (B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL) Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL) announces today that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 29 its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2021.

The report is available on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on Azul's Investor Relations website, at www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Shareholders and holders of Azul's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Azul's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Azul's Investor Relations Department.

favicon.png?sn=SP42935&sd=2022-05-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azul-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2021-301537247.html

SOURCE Azul Linhas Aéreas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP42935&Transmission_Id=202205020939PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP42935&DateId=20220502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus