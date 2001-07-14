BJ's Wholesale Club Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on Thursday, May 19, 2022 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial performance.

To listen to the call, dial (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 068574. A telephonic replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week and can be accessed by dialing (929) 458-6194 or (866) 813-9403 and referencing conference ID 857294. A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bjs.com and will remain available for one year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 227 clubs and 159 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005044/en/