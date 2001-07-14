Heroes Vacation Club Thanks Front-Line Heroes for Their Tireless Service With Week-Long Vacations for Only $289

Heroes+Vacation+Club, a free travel club for front line workers, thanks its hard-working members this month with a special offer – a seven-night stay at eligible resorts around the world for $289*. Previously accessible only to medical professionals, firefighters and police officers, Heroes Vacation Club also announced expanded membership eligibility to educators and all government employees, recognizing their important, longstanding contributions in local communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005105/en/

Heroes Vacation Club, a free travel club for front line workers, thanks its hard-working members this month with a special offer – a seven-night stay at eligible resorts around the world for $289. (Photo: Business Wire)

Throughout the month of May, the nation’s front-line heroes are honored with initiatives like Teacher Appreciation Week, National Firefighters Day, National Nurses Day, EMS Week and National Police Week. Between May 1 and May 31, Heroes Vacation Club is recognizing all its members for their service with the opportunity to purchase a Resort Vacation Certificate for the special rate of $289. The certificates grant hometown heroes a seven-night vacation getaway in popular national and international destinations. Whether they want to feel the adrenaline rush at Orlando’s theme parks, take in the nightlife and popular shows in Las Vegas, walk along the sandy beaches in Mazatlán, Mexico, or enjoy a spot of tea in the English Cotswolds, there are location options to suit every style of traveler.

“It’s been a long, challenging few years for nurses, teachers, firefighters and the many other critical heroes in our communities,” said Amy Lipka, Senior Vice President, Global Club Marketing & Operations – Panorama Travel Solutions. “Heroes Vacation Club is doing our part to honor them for their tireless service, giving them the space to spend a week away with their families to relax and recharge.”

Built on the idea that heroes deserve the best, Heroes Vacation Club provides a convenient platform that allows heroes to book affordable vacations from start to finish. Club membership is free and provides access to hotel discounts, plus one-stop booking for resorts, car rentals, cruise, flights and more than 345,000 vacation activities. Members who upgrade to a premium membership ($99 annually) are eligible for enhanced benefits including deeper discounts on hotels.

Heroes Vacation Club is part of Panorama+Travel+Solutions, a B2B travel technology company that specializes in designing and operating travel club programs for organizations to enhance benefits for their members. For more information about joining Heroes Vacation Club, please visit heroesvacationclub.com or call 1-877-867-3639.

Heroes interested in taking advantage of the travel club’s $289 vacation certificate sale, a discount of 24% off the standard member rate of $379, can find out more here.

*Resort Vacation Certificates are travel certificates, which are redeemable for a 7-night stay at affiliated resorts. Certificate inventory is designed to be used for off-peak/off-season travel, although accommodations may be available throughout the year. Peak seasons can vary according to destination. Certificate(s) are active immediately after purchase and expire 365 days from date of purchase (or as otherwise noted). Not redeemable for cash and cannot be cancelled or exchanged for refund, except as required by law. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About Heroes Vacation Club

Heroes Vacation Club (HVC) offers free and premium travel club subscriptions offering comprehensive travel benefits to eligible firefighters, police officers, medical professionals, military personnel, educators and government employees. Based on the philosophy that heroes deserve the best, HVC members enjoy hotel and resort discounts, plus access to air and car rental booking—all from one convenient site. Members may choose from a free standard membership or a premium paid subscription membership that unlocks deeper discounts. Heroes Vacation Club is powered by Panorama+Travel+Solutions. Visit www.heroesvacationclub.com to learn more.

CST: 2081369-50. Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-36515. Washington: Seller of Travel Reg. No. 602560941.

About Panorama

Panorama is the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and membership travel brands. The Panorama portfolio includes timeshare exchange companies RCI®-the world’s largest vacation exchange network, 7Across, and The Registry Collection; consumer travel businesses Love Home Swap, and Extra Holidays; and leading travel technology platforms @Work International and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN). Panorama delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial). Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005105/en/