The Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children's Mental Health Announces Call for Innovation Award Applications in Support of Organizations Changing Youth Mental Health Landscape

Morgan Stanley today announced the second call for applications for the Morgan+Stanley+Alliance+for+Children%26rsquo%3Bs+Mental+Health+Innovation+Awards, which aims to identify and fund mental healthcare solutions for children and young adults across the United States. As part of this initiative, the Alliance – composed of key leaders in the space – will award grants for a total of $500,000, consultation and training with industry professionals, and capital showcasing opportunities to selected U.S.-based 501(c)3 public charities advancing children’s mental health and addressing challenges of stress, anxiety, depression or other mental health issues.

Since the launch of this program, the crisis among children’s mental health has only worsened due to various factors including COVID-19 and social injustices.1 This initiative aims to source and scale game-changing solutions that can help change the trajectory of children’s mental health in a historically underfunded space.

“The past two years have presented significant challenges to the mental well-being of youth and families everywhere,” said Ted Pick, Co-President at Morgan Stanley and Chair of the Alliance for Children’s Mental Health Advisory Board. “To continue the journey of properly addressing the complex challenges facing children’s mental health, the Alliance seeks to provide funding to the Innovators whose programs best capture the qualities of determination and imagination. And importantly, too, that an Innovation Award will help these Innovators achieve scaling potential to deliver lasting impact for our kids.”

Applications due by July 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET and available here, will be reviewed based on their innovation, scope, impact and potential by an expert panel of judges in the mental health field. Programs must address specific issues and unmet needs with the goal of reducing stigma, increasing access to care, improving equity, enabling prevention and enhancing intervention in mental health. Selected organizations will gain access to capital to test and scale their work and will present their solutions in a showcase event to potential funders.

In its inaugural edition, the Alliance announced Black+Girls+Smile, citiesRISE, the Rural+Behavioral+Health+Institute, Smart+from+the+Start, and Teen+Line as the first winners of the Innovation Awards. Additional funding has been raised as a result of showcase opportunities with the Innovation Awards. Morgan Stanley will continue to promote these organizations with a new video series launching in May.

“Collaboration is critical to affect change in youth mental health. It has been a tremendous honor to work with the first cohort of Innovation Award winners and see the impact of their solutions grow throughout our time together,” said Joan Steinberg, President of the Morgan Stanley Foundation, and CEO of the Alliance for Children’s Mental Health’s Advisory Board. “We look forward to building on this success to welcome and work with the next round of winners, bettering the emotional well-being of children and young people now and into the future.”

Applications are now being accepted through July 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. To learn more about the application process, interested organizations can sign up for a briefing session on May 18 from 3-4 p.m. ET here and submit their innovative ideas here.

