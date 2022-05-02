Jericho Energy Ventures Announces the Appointment of Carolyn Hauger to Board of Directors

NEWTOWN, PA, and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ( TSXV:JEV, Financial)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(Frankfurt:JLM0) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Carolyn Hauger to the Jericho Board of Directors, effective May 2, 2022. Following the appointment of Ms. Hauger, the board will be compromised of five directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Hauger to the JEV Board," said Brian Williamson, chief executive officer of JEV. "Carolyn's deep experience in finance and engineering along with her regulatory oversight knowledge will be invaluable to JEV as we grow our business across the energy sector in the coming years."

Ms. Hauger is currently the CFO of Ten-Nine Technologies, LLC, an advanced battery materials startup company. Prior to this, Ms. Hauger was the CFO of Lion, Inc from 2017 to 2021 as well as the Division CFO/Sr VP of Clopay Plastics from 2012 to 2017. Prior to this Ms. Hauger had a 25-year career at Procter and Gamble (P&G) which included serving as a Senior Financial Executive and Group CFO for over 8 years. She has also served as a Senior Manager for Ernst and Young. Ms. Hauger's board experience includes leading roles with Lion, Inc's Audit Committee and Advisory Boards, as well as Board Chairperson for Cincinnati CFO, and she chaired the Distribution Committee for Wyoming County, Pennsylvania's United Way Board. Ms. Hauger holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and received an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Xavier University.

"I am both proud and honored to join the Board of Directors of Jericho Energy Ventures. Jericho is perfectly positioned for this energy transition, harvesting record cash-flows from its traditional energy assets combined with its continued push to own, operate, and invest in the hydrogen value chain as the secular tailwinds for decarbonization lead us to cleaner energy sources. I am excited to help Jericho grow into the exciting world of green energy."

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with active investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the approximately $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry.* We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates producing oil and gas assets in the US Mid-Continent, predominantly in Oklahoma.

