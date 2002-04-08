(CORRECTION) Crown Electrokinetics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 13, 2022

Los Angeles, California, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. ( CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results for 2022, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO and Joel Krutz, CFO.

Event: Crown Electrokinetics First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date: Friday, May 13, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time Live Call: + 1-877-451-6152 (Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0879 (International) Webcast: Crown Electrokinetics 2022 Q1 Earnings Call Webcast Link (Click to Access the Webcast)

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through May 27, 2022, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13729772. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on Crown’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.crownek.com/ .

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass automotive production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics