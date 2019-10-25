Novamind Announces Virtual Group Health Coaching

Collaboration with HealCommunity Offers Remote Access to Reimbursable Group Therapy Option

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce its collaboration with virtual health coaching experts, HealCommunity, to provide remote group therapy and behavioral health coaching to Novamind's clients (the "Coaching Program"). The collaboration expands Novamind's range of care options to include leading virtual care alternatives that leverage the power of group therapy to improve patient outcomes.

People living with chronic physical health conditions experience depression and anxiety at twice the rate of the general population, while people with mental illness risk developing chronic illnesses.1 Such cases are complex and can benefit from interventions that address root causes and overlapping health concerns,2 with research indicating better patient outcomes and lower costs when delivered in a group versus individual setting.3 The Coaching Program is one of several cohort-based treatment programs under the recently launched Groups by Novamind clinical care model and targets root causes of chronic health conditions contributing to mental illness.

Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Medical Officer, commented: "As an organization, we believe in addressing the underlying root causes, rather than simply addressing symptoms. Through this collaboration with HealCommunity, we'll be more equipped to treat the whole person by incorporating lifestyle interventions that are curated to the individual needs and challenges faced by our clients. We've seen time and time again that sustained improvements in mental health begin with healthy foundations, and the Coaching Program is an exciting opportunity to harness the power of peer support and lifestyle medicine to promote healing and growth."

James Maskell, CEO and Co-Founder, HealCommunity,said: "Patient adherence is high inside the community setting with coaching, listening and peer support. We find that patients can prevent and even reverse chronic issues and healthcare payers benefit by avoiding escalating mental healthcare costs."

The Coaching Program is eligible for reimbursement by major insurance providers and complements Novamind's behavioral health treatments with lifestyle education, individual coaching calls, and group interaction led by HealCommunity's National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coaches. Patients are matched with a peer and enrolled for six months during which time a Novamind licensed practitioner provides diagnostic services and treatments and participates in each live session. The first cohort of the Coaching Program is underway and is scheduled to complete in July 2022.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visitnovamind.ca.

