PJET and ALYI Develop Revolt Token Backed E-Bike Solution For $52 Billion Market

Dallas, Texas, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the company has drafted a plan with Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) that includes leveraging ALYI’s Revolt Token (RVLT) partner to begin executing on the E-Bike program the two companies announced earlier in April.

The E-Bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028 .

PJET is a technology company focused on student life. The company’s core technology is its soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) APP designed to connect communities local to college campuses with students through an APP similar to Airbnb and VRBO but specific to the college community. PJET plans to evolve the relationship with the students into a lifelong relationship that extends beyond graduation providing a more socially conscious Amazon alternative.

PJET is already working on an electric motorcycle pilot with ALYI and recently the two companies decided to expand the pilot to include E-Bikes. The two companies have developed a model for manufacturing and delivering the bikes with the backing of ALYI’s Revolt Token partner.

ALYI has developed a cryptocurrency financing strategy for its overall EV ecosystem. Participation in ALYI’s EV Ecosystem is facilitated through the sale of Revolt Tokens (RVLT) – learn more about RVLT at https://rvlttoken.com/ .

PJET and ALYI anticipate the first E-Bikes going into production this summer.

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.