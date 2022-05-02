Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

7 minutes ago
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH / LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy220513V0ovZNxi.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:In LondonIn New York
Cablevisión Holding S.AJasford IRFig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: [email protected]
www.cvh.com.ar
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: [email protected]		Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699626/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-First-Quarter-2022-Results

