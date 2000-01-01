General Electric Is Back to Its Aviation Roots

Large corporate breakups are a perennial story for investors, particularly among big conglomerates with diverse businesses. Spinoffs and breakups are often justified by the claim it will “unlock” shareholder value as more nimble and focused companies. General Electric Co. ( GE, Financial) is the latest in this lineup with plans to separate into three distinct businesses in the coming years. After divesting most of the GE Capital-related businesses and the forthcoming health care and power businesses, the remaining GE will be an aviation-focused company.

New companies

Health Care

The health care business of GE will be separated in early 2023 in a tax-free spinoff. This segment may be considered the crown jewel of all the GE businesses. Primary products include medical equipment fore MRIs and CT Scans, but also include ultrasound devices, ventilators and many other health care technology. The segment has good revenue growth in normal times and a mid-teens operating margin. On a stand-alone basis, GE Healthcare could be worth $50 billion, or half of the company's current market cap.

Renewable Energy and Power

The renewable energy and power businesses will be combined and separated in a tax-free spinoff in early 2024. One of the key products is massive onshore wind turbines to drive wind energy, but also include hydro power products, solar energy-related offerings and electric grid products. The power business primarily consist of giant industrial gas, steam or nuclear-related turbines. This had been one of the reliable growth engines of GE for decades ,but in recent years, this segment has been troubled due to the rise in renewable energy generation and the decline of the coal business. Although growth will be roughly flat this year, the long-term story of electricity generation in emerging markets still should provide tailwinds going forward. In addition, these massive turbine systems have a substantial service component over time, which provides recurring revenues far into the future.

Aviation

The remaining company after all the spinoffs will be focused on aviation. GE Aviation provides aircraft engines, systems and avionics to both commercial and military aircraft. The engine market is essentially an oligopoly between GE, Rolls-Royce ( LSE:RR., Financial) and Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies ( RTX, Financial). This segment has suffered in recent years as airplane manufacturers and airlines experienced substantial business disruption due to the absence of travel resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Similar to the Power segment, Aviation has a substantial component of service revenue attached to each sale. Service revenue accounts for approximately 60% of segment revenue while actual equipment sales were 40%.

Recent financial results

GE reported difficult financial results for the first quarter of 2022 last week. Total organic revenue increased less than 1% with strength in aviation, where revenue increased 12%. Health care increased sales 2%, while the power segment declined 11% and renewable energy 12%. Adjusted profits increased 19% to $946 million. Free cash flow was still negative at -$800 although a vast improvement from the prior year, which was -$3.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The company said inflation and other supply chain costs are still significant challenges.

Valuation

For 2022, the company maintained guidance for low- to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, 25 to 75 basis points of margin expansion and $3.1 billion to 3.3 billion of operating profit. GE is still underearning below its capacity due to margin pressures and the turnaround nature of some its businesses. Analyst earnings per share estimates for 2022 are only $2.99, but improve to approximately $5 in 2023.

A sum-of-the-parts calculation provides a target price that is significantly higher than todays price. Utilizing 2023 normalized Ebitda estimates, the Power & Renewable Energy business could be worth $10 per share based on a below-industry average of 7.5 times Ebitda. The aviation business could generate $7 billion in Ebitda next year and applying a 13 times multiple would produce a per-share value of $71. The higher multiple is due to to the high level of recurring revenue and its industry-leading position with very few large competitors. Lastly, the health care business might generate $4 billion in Ebitda in 2023 and applying an industry average multiple of 13.5 times would create a value of $38 pers share. The total of these parts would be approximately $120 per share.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased GE stock recently include Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus who have sold or reduced their positions include Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

GE stock appears to be undervalued based on a sum-of-the-parts basis and the ability to create value with the two major segment spinoffs over the next 24 months. The company believes that on a stand-alone basis, each new business will be create revenue growth and margin enhancement that could not be easily achieved on a combined basis.