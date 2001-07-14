Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth Opens Wealth Center in Naples, Florida

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced its newest Clarfeld Citizens Wealth Management wealth center has opened at 560 9th Street South, Naples, FL. With a team of advisors that specialize in wealth management, tax and estate planning and services, the location is staffed by a capable team to fully meet the needs of clients in southwest Florida. Recognized as a leading wealth advisor with $23 billion in assets under management and advisement, Clarfeld Citizens Wealth Management offers affluent families and high net worth investors unequalled service and knowhow designed to meet their complex needs at every stage of their financial journeys.

Building upon Citizens’ growing presence in Florida, the Naples wealth center joins the recently opened West Palm Beach location, strengthening the value proposition for clients that are seasonal and those that are full-time residents of this region. Conveniently located in the Old Naples district, Citizens clients will have access to leading advisory and planning capabilities provided by a team of experienced and talented local wealth advisors.

“Naples and southwest Florida is home to thousands of Citizens customers and also, a key growth market due to its increasing attractiveness for high net worth and ultra-high net worth families and individuals,” said Chris Weyrauch, Head of Wealth at Citizens. “The team in Naples looks forward to providing an exceptional wealth management experience to those seeking guidance for their financial future and legacy.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $192.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005039/en/