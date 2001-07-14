CBL Properties Welcomes Jon Meshel Back to CBL as Senior Vice President – Redevelopment

CBL Properties ( NYSE:CBL, Financial) today announced that Jon Meshel has rejoined CBL as senior vice president – redevelopment after spending the last three years overseeing mixed-used redevelopments at Centennial. Prior to joining Centennial in 2019, he spent 20 years at CBL working on all aspects of regional mall and mixed-use projects.

“As we ramp up our redevelopment program and focus on more mixed-use projects, Jon’s institutional knowledge of CBL, his recent experience at Centennial and his skill set developed over the course of his more than 20-year career will be incredibly valuable,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “We are pleased to welcome Jon back to the team and look forward to his contributions to CBL’s future growth.”

During his time at Centennial, he acted as a project leader handling project visioning, master planning, public incentives, entitlements, and joint-venture deal structure to deliver outstanding overall project execution. His projects included Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois; Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois; and Connecticut Post in Milford, Connecticut.

In his prior role at CBL, he served as vice president – redevelopment and led the execution of over 20 anchor box redevelopment projects. Between 2013-2019, he was responsible for more than 3.5 million square feet of large format retail transactions. Prior to that, he had direct involvement in over $800 million of ground-up development projects.

“We enthusiastically welcome Jon back to the CBL team,” added Michael I. Lebovitz, president, CBL Properties. “In his role as senior vice president – redevelopment, Jon will focus on mixed-use redevelopment and manage some of our more complex projects.”

Jon is a graduate of McGill University in Montreal, Quebec with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market‑dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 95 properties totaling 59.6 million square feet across 24 states, including 57 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

CBL_Emp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005706/en/