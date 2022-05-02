Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Itaú Unibanco Holding: Release of the Integrated Annual Report and the ESG Report of 2021

4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the "Company") has filed its Integrated Annual Report and its ESG Report for fiscal year 2021 with the CVM.

The documents provide a broader view of our initiatives and results, with an eye on our business model, strategies, prospects for the future, and the company's potential to generate value for society as a whole.

The reports are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/) and on the Integrated Annual Report website (https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/relatorio-anual/2021/en/).

São Paulo (SP), April 29th, 2022.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-release-of-the-integrated-annual-report-and-the-esg-report-of-2021-301537554.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

