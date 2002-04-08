Lyell Immunopharma to Present Preclinical Data for Two Product Candidates in Clinical Development at ASGCT Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., ( LYEL), a T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors, announced today that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, scheduled for May 16 - May 19, 2022, in Washington, DC.



The presentations will highlight preclinical data characterizing two investigational products in Phase 1 clinical development that incorporate Lyell technologies designed to address major barriers to successful Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT): Gen-R™, a genetic reprogramming technology that endows T cells with the ability to resist exhaustion, and Epi-R™, an epigenetic reprogramming technology that creates populations of T cells with properties of durable stemness. T cells with properties of durable stemness are able to proliferate, persist and self-renew, as well as generate differentiated effector cell progenies to provide durable anti-tumor functionality.

The first abstract presents preclinical data for LYL797 demonstrating that Gen-R and Epi-R can enhance and prolong anti-tumor functions of ROR1-targeting CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumor model systems. The second abstract presents preclinical data for LYL132 demonstrating that Epi-R creates populations of stemlike NY-ESO-1-targeting TCR T cells that lead to products with increased proliferative capacity and prolonged functional activity in the presence of persistent antigen exposure.

Details on the presentations are below:

Preclinical Development of LYL797, a ROR1-Targeted CAR T-Cell Therapy Enhanced with Genetic and Epigenetic Reprogramming for Solid Tumors

Session: Cancer - Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines II

Cancer - Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines II Presentation Date, Time & Location: May 17, 5:30 - 6:30 PM, Hall D, Tu-166

May 17, 5:30 - 6:30 PM, Hall D, Tu-166 Abstract number: 661



Epigenetic Reprogramming (Epi-R™) Yields T-Cell Receptor Products with Improved Stemness, Metabolic Fitness, and Functional Activity in the Presence of Persistent Antigen Exposure

Session: Cancer - Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy II

Cancer - Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy II Presentation Date, Time & Location : May 18, 5:30 - 6:30 PM, Hall D, W-241

May 18, 5:30 - 6:30 PM, Hall D, W-241 Abstract: 1115



About LYL797 and LYL132

LYL797 is an investigational chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1-positive (ROR1+) solid tumors. LYL797 incorporates Lyell’s novel Gen-R and Epi-R reprogramming technologies. The Phase 1 trial will assess LYL797 in patients with relapsed/refractory triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). More information can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov by searching NCT05274451.

LYL132 (GSK4427296) is an investigational T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy for patients with solid tumors expressing New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1 (NY-ESO-1) being developed in collaboration with GSK. LYL132 incorporates Epi-R reprogramming technology and is under investigation as a potential next-generation enhancement to letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel), a GSK TCR therapy targeting NY-ESO-1 currently in pivotal clinical development. The Phase 1 trial will assess LYL132 in patients with NY-ESO-1+ advanced synovial sarcoma (SS) or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). Lyell will manufacture LYL132 in its LyFE™ Manufacturing Center and GSK will conduct the Phase 1 trial. More information can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov by searching NCT04526509.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. The Company focuses on addressing what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable and curative responses to adoptive T-cell therapy: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to proliferate, persist and self-renew, as well as generate differentiated effector cell progenies to provide durable anti-tumor functionality. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California and Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Lyell’s anticipated progress, business plans, business strategy and planned clinical trials; the potential clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of Lyell’s product candidates; the ability for Gen-R, to endow T cells with the ability to resist exhaustion, and the ability for Epi-R, to create populations of T cells with properties of durable stemness and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on Lyell’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the effects of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic; Lyell’s ability to initiate and execute clinical trials on the anticipated timelines; Lyell’s ability to manufacture and supply its product candidates for its clinical trials; the preclinical profiles of Lyell’s product candidates not translating in clinical trials; the potential for results from clinical trials to differ from preclinical, early clinical, preliminary or expected results; significant adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects associated with Lyell’s product candidates; the significant uncertainty associated with Lyell’s product candidates ever receiving any regulatory approvals; Lyell’s ability to obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; implementation of Lyell’s strategic plans for its business and product candidates; the sufficiency of Lyell’s capital resources and need for additional capital to achieve its goals; and other risks, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lyell’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Lyell’s future reports to be filed with the SEC, including Lyell’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Lyell undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact: