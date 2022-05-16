Selecta Biosciences Announces Six Presentations at the Upcoming 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. ( SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR® platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases, power gene therapies and mitigate unwanted immune responses to biologics, today announced six upcoming presentations, including three joint presentations with our partner AskBio, at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), to be held virtually and in-person from May 16-19, 2022 in Washington, D.C. These presentations demonstrate the power of Selecta’s immune tolerance platform, ImmTOR®, in mitigating unwanted immune responses to AAV capsids and potentially enabling gene therapy re-dosing for patients with severe genetic disorders.



“We are thrilled to present data demonstrating ImmTOR’s® ability to inhibit anti-AAV antibody formation and potentially enable re-dosing of gene therapies. Excitingly, in a first-in-human clinical trial conducted with our partner AskBio, we demonstrated the ability of ImmTOR® to blunt the early immune response to empty AAV8 capsids” said Dr. Kei Kishimoto, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Selecta. “Furthermore, we are pleased to showcase results indicating an evolution of our ImmTOR® platform is close at hand. Combining ImmTOR® with engineered T-reg specific IL-2 mutein (ImmTOR-IL™) synergistically enhances the magnitude and durability of mitigation of anti-AAV antibody formation in preclinical studies. We look forward to initiating our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia, building on these data, and continuing our efforts to help patients overcome autoimmunity and immunogenicity with our precision immune tolerance therapies.”

Details and key takeaways from ASGCT presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentations:

Selecta Presentation Title: Mechanisms, Monitoring, and Mitigation of Host Immune Responses to AAV Gene Therapy Vectors

Session Title: Immune Responses to Gene Therapy

Presenter: Kei Kishimoto, Ph.D., Selecta Biosciences

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 2:20 - 2:45 p.m. ET

Key takeaways: General overview of the various ways that the immune response affects the efficacy and safety of AAV gene therapy and development of ImmTOR® to mitigate these effects.

Selecta & AskBio Presentation Title: Functional Assessment of T Cell Responses to AAV8 Empty Capsids in Healthy Volunteers

Session Title: Immune Responses to AAV Vectors

Abstract Number: 37

Presenter: Shari Gordon, AskBio

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:30 - 10:45 a.m. ET

Key takeaways: This study demonstrates for the first time that empty AAV capsids, a hidden component of all AAV gene therapies, are highly immunogenic in humans.

Poster Presentations:

Selecta Presentation Title: ImmTOR® Combined with B Cell-Targeted Therapies Provides Synergistic Activity in Mitigating Anti-AAV Capsid Antibody Responses and Enables Repeated Vector Dosing

Session Title: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines II

Poster: W-255

Abstract Number: 1129

Presenter: Petr Ilyinskii, Selecta Biosciences

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET

Key takeaways: The combination of ImmTOR® and B cell-targeted therapies act synergistically to inhibit anti-AAV antibody response to enable repeated dosing, including vectors doses up to 5E13 vg/kg.

Selecta Presentation Title: Combination of ImmTOR® Tolerogenic Nanoparticles and IL-2 Mutein Synergistically Inhibits the Formation of Anti-AAV Antibodies

Session Title: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines II

Poster: W-256

Abstract Number: 1130

Presenter: Kei Kishimoto, Ph.D., Selecta Biosciences

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET

Key takeaways: ImmTOR-IL™, the combination of ImmTOR® and Treg-selective IL-2 mutein, show profound synergistic effects on inducing antigen-specific Treg and enable more durable inhibition of anti-AAV antibody response at vectors doses up to 5E13 vg/kg.

Selecta & AskBio Presentation Title: Effect of Tolerogenic ImmTOR® Nanoparticles on the Formation of Anti-AAV8 Antibodies in Mice, Nonhuman primates, and Healthy Human Volunteers

Session title: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines I

Poster: Tu-216

Abstract Number: 711

Presenter: Peter Traber, M.D., Selecta Biosciences

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET

Key takeaways: A single dose of ImmTOR® is shown to mitigate the early anti-AAV neutralizing antibody response in humans and preclinical studies indicate that antibody inhibition can be sustained with multiple doses of ImmTOR®.

Selecta & Askbio Presentation Title: ImmTOR® Blunts AAVrh32.33 Capsid-specific Immune Responses in C57BL/6 Albino Mice

Session Title: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines I

Poster: Tu-213

Abstract Number: 708

Presenter: Md Mahmudul Hasan, AskBio

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET

Key takeaways: ImmTOR® is shown to inhibit capsid-specific CD8 T cell responses, which in human clinical trials have been associated with serum transaminase elevation and loss of transgene expression.

Following the conference, the presentations will be available in the Resources section of Selecta’s website at www.selectabio.com/resources/.

