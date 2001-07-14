Romeo Power Announces Sponsorship & Participation at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo May 9-11, 2022 in Long Beach

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, will be a featured panelist, sponsor and exhibitor at ACT Expo May 9-11, 2022 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drivetrains and clean fuels. It combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative products and solutions on the market today.

“Romeo Power is pleased to be a Silver Sponsor for this year’s ACT Expo, and to take a leadership role in supporting this important industry event. This year’s expo will be a great opportunity to highlight our innovative products and solutions for fleet electrification, connect with our valued customers, and support the people and partnerships that are rapidly accelerating decarbonization of commercial transportation,” said Susan Brennan, Romeo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We at Romeo are looking forward to showcasing the intellectual and commercial value we bring to our customers to help them leverage emerging technologies in the electrification and clean technology ecosystem.”

Romeo Power is proud to sponsor the Battery Tech Workshop taking place from 10-11 am Monday, May 9. AK Srouji, PhD , Chief Technology Officer for Romeo Power , will be a featured panelist at the workshop. During the panel presentation, titled “Battery Tech Evolution for Commercial Vehicles,” Dr. Srouji will share his extensive knowledge, insights and experiences in the development and growth of commercial vehicle battery technology. He will join fellow expert panelists in discussing an overview of today’s leading battery technologies in the market, new battery chemistries, critical milestones in EV deployments, and highlights of the most promising battery technology innovations from around the world.

Romeo will also highlight its innovative products and technology for fleet electrification in Exhibit Hall Booth 1361 Monday, May 9-Wednesday, May 11. With high packaging efficiency, high energy density and a structurally integrated cooling system, Romeo Power’s modular battery systems offer multiple safety features and are designed to tolerate thermal event faults at a single cell level. The Company will showcase the following products at ACT Expo:

%3Cb%3EBanyan+Module%3C%2Fb%3E - The ideal electrification solution for the commercial vehicle industry, Banyan is a modular building block consisting of lithium-ion cells in a 21700 format that are connected in series and parallel to achieve the desired voltage, energy and power capability. Its high packaging efficiency, high energy density and structurally integrated cooling system makes it an ideal battery system for many automotive powertrain applications.

%3Cb%3EMenara+Pack+Series%3C%2Fb%3E - Romeo Power’s proprietary pack family exhibits application flexibility and can power a range of commercial vehicles spanning from Class 3 delivery vehicles to the largest, long-haul Class 8 vehicles.

About Romeo Power, Inc.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The Company’s suite of advanced battery electric products, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, follow the Company on social media, @romeopowerinc or visit RomeoPower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, express or implied statements concerning Romeo Power’s ability to develop or sell new products, or to pursue customers in new product or geographic markets, Romeo Power’s expectations regarding its future financial performance, the demand for safe, effective, affordable and sustainable EV products, Romeo Power’s ability to produce and deliver such products on a commercial scale, and Romeo Power’s expectations that its customers will adhere to contracted purchase commitments on the currently expected timeframe are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Romeo Power’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: Romeo Power’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; Romeo Power’s ability to increase the scale and capacity of its manufacturing processes; Romeo Power’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Romeo Power’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; Romeo Power’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; Romeo Power’s potential need for and ability to secure additional capital; the performance of Romeo Power’s products and customers; potential litigation involving Romeo Power; demand for battery cells and supply shortages; the potential effects of COVID-19; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Romeo Power’s products. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those implied by our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Romeo Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

