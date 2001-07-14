Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Lock City Supply, Inc.

Core+%26amp%3B+Main%2C+Inc., (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Lock City Supply, Inc., based in New York.

“We look forward to strengthening our team in western New York with the addition of Lock City Supply,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “With their location in the Buffalo area, we gain access to a new local customer base and we are excited to continue providing the local community with the same high-quality customer service they’ve come to expect from Lock City Supply.”

Lock City Supply has evolved its business model over the years to meet the demands of the waterworks industry by offering a complete line of quality products. It offers a broad variety of water and wastewater materials to satisfy the needs of its customers in the municipal and utility markets.

“Lock City Supply is made up of a dedicated group of experienced professionals who have distinguished themselves through trusted relationships with their loyal customers,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “Their breadth of waterworks knowledge is admirable and we know they will be a great fit within the Core & Main family.”

Lock City Supply was established in 1973 and takes pride in providing its customers top-of-the-line service. Its facility is located in Lockport, New York, and serves the Buffalo market and surrounding areas.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

