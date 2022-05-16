Editas Medicine to Present Pipeline and Platform Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Developing Transformative Gene Editing Medicines at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. ( EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including three oral presentations, at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually, May 16 – 19, 2022. The Company is presenting data on its pipeline and platform technologies to support ongoing development programs.



Key Editas Medicine presentations at ASGCT include:

Preclinical data on EDIT-202 demonstrating maintained expression levels of CD16 and mbIL15, prolonged persistence in the absence of exogeneous cytokines and significantly enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in an in vivo solid tumor model.

Safety data from the BRILLIANCE trial of EDIT-101 demonstrating a favorable immunogenic profile.

Preclinical data from non-human primate studies of EDIT-103, in development for the treatment of rhodopsin-associated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (RHO-adRP), demonstrating nearly 100% gene editing knockout of endogenous RHO gene and more than 30% replacement protein levels.

Data demonstrating SLEEK (SeLection by Essential-gene Exon Knock-in) gene editing is an optimal strategy for achieving robust multi-transgene knock-in for the next generation of cell therapy medicines.

“Editas Medicine is making strong progress towards the clinic with our preclinical pipeline and in our efforts to develop transformative medicines for people living with serious diseases, including ocular diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and cancer,” said Mark S. Shearman, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine. “We look forward to sharing compelling data and important updates for several of our programs, including EDIT-101, EDIT-103, EDIT-202, and our SLEEK gene editing method at ASGCT later this month.”

The complete list of Editas Medicine presentations is below. Abstracts can be accessed on the ASGCT website, and the presentations will be posted on the Editas Medicine website during the conference.

Oral Presentations:

Title: Exploratory Immuno-Safety Profile of EDIT-101, a First-in-Human In Vivo CRISPR Gene Editing Therapy for CEP290-Related Retinal Degeneration

Session Date and Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 1:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET

Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Session title: Gene and Cell Therapy Trials in Progress

Title: SLEEK: A Method for Highly Efficient Knock-in and Expression of Transgene Cargos for Next-generation Cell-based Medicines

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 3:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET

Session title: New Gene Editing Technologies and Applications



Title: A Mutation-Independent CRISPR/Cas9-Based ʻKnockout and Replaceʼ Strategy to Treat Rhodopsin-Associated Autosomal Dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa

Session Date and Time: Thursday May 19, 2022, 10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Session title: Ophthalmic and Auditory Diseases

Poster Presentation:

Title: EDIT-202, A Multiplexed CRISPR-Cas12a Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived NK Cell Therapy has Prolonged Persistence, Promotes High Cytotoxicity, and Enhances In Vivo Tumor Killing

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Session Title: Cancer - Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy II

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

