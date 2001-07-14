Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting on May 19, 2022

Neenah, Inc. ( NYSE:NP, Financial) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share on the Company's common stock. Neenah views returning cash to shareholders as an important priority and part of its overall strategy to deliver value to investors. The Company has paid the dividend consistently since 2004, reflecting the strong cash generation potential of the business. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of close of business on May 13, 2022.

In addition, the Company announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually via live webcast on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM (EDT). Common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2022 can attend the virtual meeting and access the live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FNP2022 and will need to enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card. If shares were not voted in advance, stockholders will be able to vote their shares electronically and submit questions during the virtual meeting. The web site will be live on May 2, although voting and other functionality will not be available until the time of the meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, all stockholders are encouraged to vote in advance by using one of the methods described in our proxy materials. Information can also be found under the Investor Relations section on our web site, %3Cb%3Ewww.neenah.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Stockholders will not be voting on the recently-announced merger agreement with Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will receive a separate proxy statement and related materials before the special meeting the Company intends to hold to seek shareholder approval for the merger.

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and imaging & packaging. Our materials are in various products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com.

