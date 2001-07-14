ZoomInfo Acquires Comparably to Deliver a Powerful New Talent Solution

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has acquired Comparably, a leading recruitment marketing and employer branding platform, to enable companies to proactively attract and engage top talent. The combination of Comparably and ZoomInfo’s TalentOS (formerly RecruitingOS) delivers one of the most powerful talent solutions on the market.

A popular destination for employee reviews and salary data, Comparably attracts millions of job seekers each month looking for a trusted source of information on company cultures and employee insights. The comprehensive platform provides employers with one-of-a-kind SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions to amplify and enhance their employer brand and recruitment marketing with custom content, search engine optimization, and global media recognition through Comparably’s Best Places to Work Awards series, which reaches hundreds of millions of people annually.

“The seismic shift in work accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled The Great Resignation. It’s never been so difficult to hire top talent,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “ZoomInfo is committed to helping companies recruit talent more effectively. Comparably is a unique platform trusted by employees and businesses as a source of truth on company cultures, and it provides vital solutions to amplify a company’s employer brand. By combining Comparably with TalentOS, ZoomInfo will evolve how candidates are sourced and hired and will help companies convert more of their talent pipeline.”

“Job seekers are more educated and discerning than ever before, and companies are going to unseen lengths to recruit candidates of all backgrounds and skill sets,” said Comparably Co-Founder and CEO Jason Nazar. “Comparably has distinguished our brand as a unique data asset reflecting fair and accurate company cultures and the most popular SaaS platform for employer branding and recruitment marketing solutions. Partnering with ZoomInfo is an incredible opportunity to continue to support millions of employees and thousands of businesses and to help revolutionize how the modern challenges of recruiting are solved.”

With more+than+11+million+job+openings across the U.S., hiring top talent in today’s highly competitive job market remains a challenge. Direct sourcing has surpassed traditional job boards as one of the most effective hiring strategies, and top candidates now expect an understanding of employee benefits and experiences before applying to a job. Comparably’s suite of innovative employer solutions helps companies manage their employer brand and promote their workplace culture on multiple platforms, including career sites, social media, search engines, and job boards, while simultaneously educating job seekers as they evaluate companies for potential fit.

The acquisition of Comparably adds another key source of company, employee, and customer data to ZoomInfo’s wealth of world-class data and intelligence. ZoomInfo plans to use Comparably’s unique proprietary data to further build TalentOS into a best-in-class talent platform by enriching recruiter search options and providing recruiters with access to millions of quality candidates and employer brand solutions. With Comparably, TalentOS gives companies the ability to engage and hire candidates with much more sophistication and influence.

ZoomInfo has evolved RecruitingOS into TalentOS to better reflect the breadth and dynamic nature of its solutions for human resources, recruitment, and talent management professionals. Since its release in June 2021, TalentOS has been implemented at more than 1,000 companies, while ZoomInfo saw TalentOS revenue grow in Q1 2022 by more than 50% compared to Q4 2021. With over 20 million global visitors in 2021, Comparably serves a large portion of the Fortune 500 as customers.

Learn more about the acquisition of Comparably at ZoomInfo’s blog, The+Pipeline.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the full year 2022 financial results for ZoomInfo.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading employee review website, and the only platform showcasing workplace culture, salary and corporate brand reputation data. Over three million people a month rely on Comparably’s comprehensive data on companies of all sizes – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education – in nearly 20 different workplace categories. With over 15 million ratings and reviews on 60,000 global companies, Comparably is a trusted platform for workplace culture studies, customer insights, and compensation data. Thousands of organizations also utilize the popular SaaS platform’s suite of employer brand and recruitment marketing solutions. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands series, visit www.comparably.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trend,” “will,” “would” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding ZoomInfo’s plans for growth and the expansion of its total-addressable-market. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in ZoomInfo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such factors may be updated from time to time in ZoomInfo’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that include such filings. ZoomInfo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005357/en/