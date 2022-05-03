Troilus Gold Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FRA: CM5R), a Canadian junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the past-producing gold and copper Troilus Project towards a mine re-start, is pleased to announce that Justin Reid, CEO and Director of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 3, 2022.



DATE: May 3, 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/38xwr5Z



Executives of Troilus Gold will be available for 1x1 meetings from May 3-5, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST

Troilus Gold Corp – Corporate Highlights

Quality Brownfield Project

Past-producing open-pit gold-copper mine (1996-2010)

US$350M of inherited infrastructure

Quebec, Canada ranked #6 globally by the Fraser Institute in 2021

$30.4 million (FQ2 ending Jan. 31, 2022)

4.96 Moz AuEq (Indicated), 3.15 Moz AuEq (Inferred) (July 2020, NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate)

Updated mineral resource estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study expected in mid-2022

PEA results from August 2020 place Troilus among the top gold and copper producers in Canada today

Proven track-record of generating value

First mineral exploration company to obtain ECOLOGO certification



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:



Troilus Gold Corp.

Caroline Arsenault

VP Corporate Communications

+1 (647) 407-7123

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]