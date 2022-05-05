Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

14 minutes ago
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2022.

Wells Fargo Industrial Investor Conference:

Date:

May 5, 2022

Location:

New York City

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Conference:

Date:

June 2, 2022

Location:

Boston, MA

Management:

Jean Savage – President and Chief Executive Officer

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

