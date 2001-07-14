Masonite International Corporation to Present Virtually at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced that Howard Heckes, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Event details including a link to the audio webcast as well as presentation materials used at the conference will be available at investor.masonite.com. An audio replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005790/en/