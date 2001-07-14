HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at May Healthcare Conferences

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conferences:

May 11, 2022 at 8:00 am PDT (11:00 am EDT) at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference held at the Encore at the Wynn in Las Vegas, NV.

May 18, 2022 at 9:30 am EDT at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference held at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.

A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.hcahealthcare.com.

Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for the latest information.

All references to “Company” and “HCA” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

