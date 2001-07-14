Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and to Provide an Update on Clinical Development Programs on May 10, 2022

Reata+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and provide an update on the Company’s business operations and clinical development programs on May 10, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Conference Call Information

Reata’s management will host a conference call on May 10, 2022, at 8:30 am ET. The conference call will be accessible by dialing (844) 200-6205 (toll-free domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international) using access code 488160. The webcast link is https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DMTgDXzgf.

First quarter 2022 financial results to be discussed during the call will be included in an earnings press release that will be available on the company’s website shortly before the call at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reatapharma.com%2Finvestors%2F and will be available for 12 months after the call. The audio recording and webcast of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days after the event at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reatapharma.com%2Finvestors%2F.

About Reata

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, omaveloxolone and bardoxolone methyl, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Omaveloxolone and bardoxolone methyl are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our product candidates, our plans to submit regulatory filings, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” “model,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (ii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iii) whether regulatory authorities determine that additional trials or data are necessary in order to obtain approval; (iv) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (v) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

