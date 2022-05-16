Precision BioSciences to Present Preclinical In Vivo Gene Editing Research at Upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that four abstracts, including one from a research and license collaboration, were accepted by the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) and will be presented as posters and oral presentations at the upcoming annual meeting on May 16-19, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Details for the poster and oral presentations can be accessed on the ASGCT website at https%3A%2F%2Fannualmeeting.asgct.org%2Fabstracts.

Oral Presentations:

Title: Targeting the Hepatitis B cccDNA with a Sequence-Specific ARCUS Nuclease to Eliminate Hepatitis B Virus In Vivo

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 3:45 PM – 4:00 PM

Session Title: Gene Editing in Cancer and Complex Diseases

Location: Hall E

Abstract #: 447

Title: AAV-Meganuclease-Mediated Gene Targeting Achieves Efficient and Sustained Transduction in Newborn and Infant Macaque Liver1

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 3:00 PM – 3:15 PM

Session Title: Presidential Symposium and Presentation of Top Abstracts

Location: Hall E

Abstract #: 811

Poster Presentations:

Title: Optimization of Hydroxyacid Oxidase 1 (HAO1) Targeting ARCUS Nucleases for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1)

Date and Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Session Title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases I

Location & Poster Board Number: Hall D, M-120

Abstract #: 239

Title: ARCUS Gene Editing to Eliminate MELAS-associated m.3243A>G Mutant Mitochondrial DNA

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction II

Location & Poster Board Number: Hall D, Tu-66

Abstract #: 561



1 University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program presentation sponsored by iECURE.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple ex vivo “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

