SILVERBOW RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates SilverBow Resources, Inc. - SBOW

Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of Sundance Energy, Inc. to SilverBow Resources, Inc. (“the Company”) (NYSE: SBOW). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, SilverBow would acquire all of the assets of Sundance Energy and certain of its affiliates for a total purchase price of $354 million, consisting of $225 million in cash and 4.1 million shares of SilverBow common stock.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email ([email protected]), or visit https%3A%2F%2Fkclasslaw.com%2Fcases%2Fma%2Fnyse-sbow%2F to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005876/en/