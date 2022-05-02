Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2022

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2022.

Energizer_Holdings_Logo.jpg

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer", NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

favicon.png?sn=CG43726&sd=2022-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energizer-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-its-common-stock-301537665.html

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG43726&Transmission_Id=202205021601PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG43726&DateId=20220502
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus