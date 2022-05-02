Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022.

outfront_media_logo.jpg

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY43679&sd=2022-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-announces-quarterly-dividend-301537656.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY43679&Transmission_Id=202205021606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY43679&DateId=20220502
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus