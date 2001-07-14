MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

MultiPlan Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial) (“MultiPlan”, or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in person at the following conferences in May 2022:

Goldman Sachs Seventh Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference – Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

– Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference – Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin, TX

A live webcast and audio archive of the events, if available, may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan’s website at www.multiplan.com.

