Dream Impact Trust Reports First Quarter Results

DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) ("Dream Impact", "we", "our" or the "Trust") today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("first quarter") .

In the first quarter, the National Capital Commission announced, in partnership with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC"), that the Trust and Dream Unlimited, the Trust's asset manager ("Dream"), were the successful proponents to develop the first phase of the Building LeBreton project in Ottawa, Ontario. The site, which is adjacent to a light-rail station and in close proximity to the Trust’s 34-acre Zibi development, will be a 601-unit net zero rental project of which 40% will be affordable. Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Trust closed on the land with construction expected to commence within the next two years.

Separately, in the first quarter, the Trust, Dream and Great Gulf Group were selected by Waterfront Toronto to develop the Quayside site in downtown Toronto. The 3.4 million square feet ("sf") net zero carbon community will include over 800 affordable housing units, a two-acre forested green space and a significant urban farm. The site is adjacent to the Trust’s 5.3-acre Victory Silos site which received zoning approval for 1.3 million sf in 2021.

"We have entered 2022 with strong momentum as we were selected to develop both Quayside and LeBreton,” said Michael Cooper, Portfolio Manager. "Alongside Zibi, with these projects the Trust has access to develop and own it’s share in over $6 billion in net zero communities. We continue to make progress on tackling some of Canada’s largest societal issues, as we address climate change head on, continue to increase the affordable housing supply and partner with stakeholders across our communities to be innovative, all while creating further value for our unitholders. With nearly $300 million of income properties, at the Trust's share, either built-out or acquired over the last year, we are demonstrating our ability to successfully execute on developments and asset acquisitions to support the Trust's growth targets.”

On April 28, 2022, the Trust published its net zero roadmap, an important achievement as it outlines our path to be carbon neutral by 2035. As part of our ongoing commitments for transparency and accountability across our impact objectives, we anticipate releasing Dream's annual impact report later in May 2022. For further details on the Trust's net zero targets, refer to the following link.

Selected financial and operating metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2022, are summarized below:

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Condensed consolidated results of operations Net income (loss) $ 349 $ (6,212) Net income (loss) per unit(1) 0.01 (0.10) Distributions declared and paid per unit 0.10 0.10 Units outstanding – end of period 65,337,152 64,885,017 Units outstanding – weighted average 65,285,072 64,956,996

During the first quarter, the Trust reported net income of $0.3 million compared to a net loss of $6.2 million in the comparative period. The improvement in earnings was driven by the composition of fair value changes in each respective period, reduced G&A expense, partially offset by higher interest expense related to the Trust's convertible debentures and a fluctuation in income tax recovery.

As at March 31, 2022, the Trust had $3.9 million of cash-on-hand. The Trust’s debt-to-asset value(1) as at March 31, 2022 was 20.4%, relatively consistent with the debt-to-asset value(1) as at December 31, 2021 of 19.2%. The Trust's debt-to-total asset value, inclusive of project-level debt(1) and assets within our development segment, including equity accounted investments, was 54.5% as at March 31, 2022, compared to 52.6% as at December 31, 2021, primarily due to additional project-level financing. As at March 31, 2022, the Trust had access to a credit facility to borrow up to $50.0 million, from which the Trust had drawn $8.7 million.

Recurring Income

During the first quarter, the Trust's recurring income segment generated net income of $6.2 million compared to a net loss of $0.2 million in the comparative period. The increase relative to the prior year was due to the timing of fair value gains and transaction costs incurred on commercial properties acquired in early 2021. Included in the Trust's recurring income segment in the period were $4.5 million of fair value gains on the Trust's multi-family rental portfolio, of which nearly 80% was supported by third-party appraisals driven by favourable market conditions.

In the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Trust closed on a first-of-its-kind loan with Canada Infrastructure Bank under its Commercial Building Retrofits Initiative ("CBRI") to finance building retrofits across the Trust's income properties and support our net-zero targets. The Trust anticipates the first decarbonization project within this initiative to be Sussex Centre, the Trust's 655,000 sf co-owned commercial building with Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust located in the GTA.

Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Trust alongside Dream, announced $153 million in insured financing under CMHC's new MLI Select insurance product through TD Bank. This financing will preserve and increase the number of affordable units at the Trust’s recently acquired Residence at Weston, in addition to decreasing energy consumption and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by at least 15% and 25%, respectively. Innovative financing solutions such as MLI Select and CBRI provide the Trust with the ability to efficiently meet our impact targets with more attractive financing compared to traditional debt, reduced equity, and further demonstrates our ability to work effectively with government stakeholders.

The Trust is actively pursuing further growth in this segment. Based on the Trust's current development pipeline, we have an additional 2,218 residential units and 127,000 sf of commercial and retail (at 100%) that will be completed and contribute to recurring income over the next three years. For further details, refer to the "Three Year Recurring Income" table in Section 2.1, "Recurring Income" in the Trust's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Development

In the first quarter, the development segment generated a net loss of $2.3 million, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million in the comparative period. The improvement relative to prior year was primarily attributable to a fair value loss on the Trust's legacy investment in Empire Lakeshore in 2021, partially offset by the net impact of fair value adjustments on certain development blocks at Zibi in each period.

We continue to make steady progress on the Trust’s active projects under construction, as well as those in the pre-development and rezoning stage. With approximately one-third of the Trust’s portfolio being in the rezoning process, we expect to unlock additional value within the next two years as approvals are obtained. This includes 49 Ontario Street which is an 88,000 sf commercial property located in downtown Toronto, for which the Trust has resubmitted its zoning application. We are targeting approval for approximately 800,000 sf of density, inclusive of an adjacent land assembly currently in the Trust's acquisition pipeline. As at March 31, 2022, the Trust carried 49 Ontario Street at $95.0 million.

Other(2)

In the first quarter, the Other segment generated a net loss of $3.5 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year. The variance was primarily driven by interest expense on the Trust's convertible debentures and fluctuations in our income tax recovery period over period. This was partially offset by the management fee expense and one-time consulting costs incurred in the prior period.

In June 2021, the Trust renewed its arrangement to satisfy the management fees payable to DAM in units of the Trust converted at the most recent year-end NAV per unit(1) as determined by the Trust and recorded for accounting purposes based on the trading price on the date of settlement, until the end of 2023. Accordingly, the management fee payable for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was recorded at a discount relative to the comparative period which was recorded gross.

Unit Buyback Activity

From the inception of the Trust's unit buyback program in December 2014 to May 2, 2022, the Trust has repurchased 15.4 million units for cancellation, for a total cost of $96.0 million. In the first quarter, the Trust renewed its normal course issuer bid, allowing the Trust to repurchase up to a maximum of 4.6 million units.

As at May 2, 2022, the Trust's asset manager, DAM, owns 18.9 million units of the Trust, inclusive of 1.3 million units acquired under the Trust's distribution reinvestment plan, 3.9 million units acquired in satisfaction of the asset management fees and the remainder acquired on the open market for DAM's own account. In aggregate, DAM owns approximately 29% of the Trust as at May 2, 2022.

Cash Generated from Operating Activities

Cash utilized in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1.2 million compared to cash generated of $6.0 million in the prior year. The decrease in cash generated from operating activities was driven by timing of proceeds received from certain development and investment holdings, interest payments on the Trust's convertible debentures and changes in non-cash working capital.

Trustee Appointed to the Board

On March 28, 2022, the Trust appointed Robert Goodall to the Board of Trustees. Mr. Goodall is the President and founder of Canadian Mortgage Capital Corporation, a company which operates various real estate debt and equity platforms and has a total of $1.8 billion of assets under management. Mr. Goodall is also President and CEO of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a $775 million non-bank lender which trades on the TSX.

Footnotes (1) For the Trust's definition of the following specified financial measures: debt-to-asset value, debt-to-total asset value, inclusive of project-level debt, net income (loss) per unit, please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Specified Financial Measures and Other Measures" in this press release and the Specified Financial Measures and Other Disclosures section of the Trust's MD&A. (2) Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments.

About Dream Impact

Dream Impact is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and investment holdings, and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Impact are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; while generating attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

Specified Financial Measures and Other Measures

The Trust’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain specified financial measures, including debt-to-asset value, debt-to-total asset value inclusive of project-level debt, NAV, NAV per unit and net income (loss) per unit, as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release. These specified financial measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. The Trust has presented such specified financial measures as management believes they are relevant measures of our underlying operating performance and debt management. Specified financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to unitholders' equity, net income, total comprehensive income or cash flows generated from operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust’s performance, liquidity, cash flow and profitability. For a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to the Section 6, “Specified Financial Measures and Other Disclosures” section in the Trust’s MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

"Debt-to-asset value" represents the total debt payable for the Trust divided by the total asset value of the Trust as at the applicable reporting date. This non-GAAP ratio is an important measure in evaluating the amount of debt leverage; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers.

As at March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total debt $ 142,110 $ 133,150 Unamortized discount on host instrument of convertible debentures 765 809 Conversion feature (564) (357) Unamortized balance of deferred financing costs 1,137 1,300 Total debt payable $ 143,448 $ 134,902 Total assets 704,137 701,702 Debt-to-asset value 20.4% 19.2%

"Debt-to-total asset value, inclusive of project-level debt" represents the Trust’s total debt payable plus the debt payable within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments, divided by the total asset value of the Trust plus the debt payable within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments, as at the applicable reporting date. This specified financial measure is an important measure in evaluating the amount of debt leverage inclusive of project-level debt within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers.

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Debt payable within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments $ 529,385 $ 493,217 Total assets 704,137 701,702 Total assets, inclusive of project-level debt $ 1,233,522 $ 1,194,919 Debt payable within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments 529,385 493,217 Total debt payable 143,448 134,902 Total debt, inclusive of project-level debt $ 672,833 $ 628,119 Debt-to-total asset value, inclusive of project-level debt and assets within our development segment, including equity accounted investments 54.5% 52.6%

"Net income (loss) per unit" represents net income (loss) of the Trust divided by the weighted average number of units outstanding during the period.

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 349 $ (6,212) Units outstanding – weighted average 65,285,072 64,956,996 Net income (loss) per unit $ 0.01 (0.10)

