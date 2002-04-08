Eos Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDISON, N.J., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.



First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Eos will release first quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market opens on May 10, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 826-3033, or for international callers (412) 317-5185. The call will also be webcast live from Eos's investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET May 10, 2022 through May 17, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode will be 10166344.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Gonzales, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit on Tuesday, June 14, 2022



About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.

Source: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.