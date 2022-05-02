Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 1Q22 Virtual meeting

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022

1Q22 results to be disclosed soon

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the "Company") informs that the results of this quarter will be published in the Investor Relations website onMay 9th, before trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our results from the first quarter of 2022, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end, starting at 09h a.m. (EDT). Check out the speakers:

  • Milton Maluhy Filho, CEO;
  • Alexsandro Broedel, CFO; and
  • Renato Lulia Jacob, Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Register now on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/).

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

