Essex Property Trust Publishes 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS, Financial) announces the publication of its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, summarizing the Company’s ongoing progress and accomplishments in Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) through 2021.

“As a prominent provider of housing on the West Coast we recognize the important role we play in leading ESG initiatives forward, both within our Company and the industry as a whole. As we look back on this past year, we are proud of the continued successes and advancements that Essex has made in accomplishing this goal and remain committed to expanding our ESG efforts in the year ahead,” said Michael J. Schall, Essex’s President and CEO.

Notable 2021 ESG highlights from the Company include:

Issued our first TCFD report and completed our climate risk assessment in an effort to evaluate and address the impacts of climate change in a thoughtful manner

Inclusion on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies list for a second consecutive year

Achieved a 0% gender pay gap for the third consecutive year

Women represent 50% of named Executive Officers and 65% of managerial positions in the Company

Additional details can be found in the Company’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report which can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com under Corporate Social Responsibility Reports.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional 2 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005918/en/