Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing May 4, 2022

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (“Patria” or the “Company”) announced that, commencing May 4, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 23,000,000 units completed on March 14, 2022, including the units sold pursuant the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option of 3,000,000 units, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “PLAO” and “PLAOW,” respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “PLAOU.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or sector, geography, or stage, the Company intends to focus its search in Latin America and in sectors where Patria has developed investment expertise (including but not limited to healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services). The Company’s sponsor is associated with the Brazilian asset management firm Patria Investimentos Ltda.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

