Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (

NYSE:MOS, Financial) released its financial results for first quarter 2022. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

Dial-In #:

270.240.0312

Conference ID:

3609948

Replay:
Dial In #:

404.537.3406

Conference ID:

3609948

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:
The Mosaic Company
Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
[email protected]

Media:
William Barksdale, 813-775-4208
[email protected]

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699807/Mosaic-Announces-First-Quarter-2022-Results

img.ashx?id=699807

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus