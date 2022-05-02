TUP Capital Inc. Announces Expiry of Letter of Intent With BeyondChipz LLC

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / TUP Capital Inc. (TSX.V:TUP.P) ("TUP") announces that the non-binding letter of intent in respect of the proposed business combination of TUP and BeyondChipz LLC. announced on November 5, 2021 has expired without the parties entering into a definitive agreement. Accordingly, the proposed transaction will not be proceeding. TUP will continue to search for prospective merger and acquisition opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.

About TUP

TUP is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) led by Paul Barbeau (Chief Executive Officer) and David Chow (Chief Financial Officer). Its principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities to acquire assets or a business. Incorporated in 2020 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, TUP is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Its common shares (each, a "TUP Share") are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol TUP.P.

