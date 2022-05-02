Aequus Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”) announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its management’s discussion and analysis relating to the Annual Financial Statements (collectively, the “Annual Disclosure”) will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of May 2, 2022.



The Company’s late filing of the Annual Disclosure is due to delays in its audit procedure and receiving timely responses to its audit requests from third parties. The Company’s management is diligently working through the various issues in order to expedite the finalization of the Annual Disclosure.

The Company fully expects to file the Annual Disclosure on or before Friday, May 6, 2022, and intends to provide updates on further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence.

