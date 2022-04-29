SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Prudential Financial, Inc. - PRU

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Prudential and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 29, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "How Prudential's Big Tech Bet Went Sour." The article reported on Prudential's $2.3 billion acquisition of Assurance IQ in late 2019, stating that "[t]he deal for Assurance IQ has badly missed its financial targets and left Prudential facing questions from regulators." Specifically, the article stated that "Prudential disclosed in a February filing that it had received a government subpoena and other inquiries 'related to the appropriateness of Assurance IQ's supplemental health product sales and marketing activity.'"

On this news, Prudential's stock price fell $3.61 per share, or 3.22%, to close at $108.51 per share on April 29, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

