Yuka Group Inc. Sets High Projections for its Beauty Category in Preparation for Q4 2022

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") (OTC PINK:YUKA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") that has taken the beauty industry to the next level with their unique assortment of beauty products. According to Common Thread, the beauty industry has grown from $483B in 2020 to $511B in 2021 - and with an annual compounded growth rate of 4.75% worldwide and is predicted to exceed $716B by 2025. Globally, the industry is strong and is only getting stronger.

With our main focus in the Beauty category, Yuka has specialized in this specific industry gathering all of the knowledge on recent beauty trends and best-selling products over the years. With the understanding and expertise of what customers are looking to purchase the most of, Yuka has helped build brands and products which have become very well-known in the market today.

Brands like D24k have been fully developed by Yuka and have taken off immediately. D24K uses the finest ingredients, hand selected from the purest sources possible, to formulate luxurious skincare products that deliver visible results. Products like the 12-in-1 Deep Tissue 24K Gold Regeneration Mask (1 Year Supply) are now known as the company's best-selling items based on the benefits when using it.

"Yuka is already beginning to plan for Q4 (Holiday Season) to ensure that we are set up for a strong season. Our buyers are looking to us to fill their portfolios with gift sets, bundles, and holiday themed gift sets of our best-selling brands like D24K." said Meir Avitan.

"Over the past two years we have grown and expanded this entire assortment grossing over $2M in sales with D24K Cosmetics alone." He added.

Yuka has also showcased many of these products and brands on their own personal website BestBeautyFinds.com with the most affordable prices in the market.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

About Yuka Group, Inc.

Yuka is a company with a notable focus on nurturing companies that demonstrate a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

