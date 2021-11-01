Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 /
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Name of applicant:
Ferguson plc
Name of scheme:
Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
Period of return:
From:
November 1, 2021
To:
April 30, 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
91,063 ordinary 10p shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
91,063 ordinary 10p shares
The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 has now expired. No further shares may be issued under the block listing and no further block listing returns will be made in respect of this expired scheme, therefore, the block listing is hereby cancelled. In accordance with LR3.5.6R, a final blocklisting return in respect of this block listing is set out above in the prescribed form.
Name of applicant:
Ferguson plc
Name of scheme:
Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011
Period of return:
From:
November 1, 2021
To:
April 30, 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
181,430 ordinary 10p shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
181,430 ordinary 10p shares
May 3, 2022
