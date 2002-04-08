Voyager Therapeutics Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2022 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( VYGR), a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced nine data presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, May 16-19 in Washington, D.C. Accepted abstracts and the full preliminary program is available on the ASGCT website.



“We look forward to reporting data at ASGCT 2022 that showcases our broad range of gene therapy expertise that is shaping our portfolio strategy and therapeutic pipeline,” said Al Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Voyager Therapeutics. “Among the notable findings to be presented are new data from Voyager’s TRACER™ AAV capsids, including a novel AAV9-derived capsid family with tropism for glial cells, updated findings from our novel vectorized antibody approach designed to activate innate immune system to destroy metastatic breast cancer tumors, and results from our Tau, SOD1 ALS, and GBA1 programs.”

Details for the oral and poster presentations are as follows.

Oral Presentations

Monday, May 16

CNS Penetrant AAV Vectors Encoding HER2 Antibodies Reduce Tumor Burden in Models of Breast Cancer Brain Metastasis

Dan Laks, Ph.D., Senior Scientist I, Program Lead

Summary: A CNS-targeted, TRACER-generated AAV capsid was used to deliver broad brain expression of a vectorized HER2 antibody, which activated the innate immune response with increased tumor-proximal natural killer cells, proliferating microglia, and dendritic cells, and significantly reduced tumor burden in multiple mouse models.

Session: AAV Preclinical CNS Gene Therapy

Location & Time: Room 204, 5:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST

Abstract Number: 63

Thursday, May 19

Directed Evolution of AAV9 Peptide Display Libraries Identifies a Family of Cross-Species Variants with Enhanced Brain Tropism in Non-Human Primates and Mice Following Systemic Administration

Tyler Moyer, Ph.D., Scientist II, Capsid Discovery

Summary: A novel, TRACER-generated AAV9 capsid family achieved 50-fold better transduction in mice and 60-fold better transduction in macaques compared to conventional AAV9 with a unique tropism for glial cells.

Session: Novel AAV Capsids for the Brain, Eye and Kidney

Location & Time: Ballroom A, 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. EST

Abstract number: 1198

Poster Presentations

All posters will be presented in Hall D, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST.

Monday, May 16

Directed Evolution of an AAV5 Capsid Library Identifies a Variant with Enhanced Transduction in Non-Human Primate and Rodent Brain Following Systemic Administration

Mathieu Nonnenmacher, Ph.D., Vice President, Capsid Discovery

Session: AAV Vectors - Virology and Vectorology I

Poster Board Number: M-10

Abstract Number: 129

Development of High Throughput Screening for DOE-Based Formulation Screening

Robert Vass, Ph.D., Senior Scientist I, Technical Operations



Session: Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies or Assay Development I

Poster Board Number: M-303

Abstract number: 422

Forced Degradation Studies of AAVs to Generate the Full Spectrum Aggregation Toolkit

Ariel Velez, Ph.D., Scientist I, Technical Operations

Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing I

Poster Board Number: M-269

Abstract number: 388

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Development of AAV-GBA1 Gene Replacement Therapy for IV Delivery via Blood Brain Barrier Penetrant AAV Capsid

Charlotte Chung, Ph.D., Associate Director, Research

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction II

Poster Board Number: Tu-71

Abstract number: 566

Structural Analysis of AAV9 Derivatives Produced on Different Production Platforms and Characterization of their Empty Capsids

Matteo Placidi, Ph.D., Associate Director, Analytical Sciences

Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing II

Poster Board Number: Tu-247

Abstract number: 742

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Efficacy of a Novel Vectorized Antibody Targeting the C-Terminal Domain of Tau Using Systemic Dosing of a Blood Brain Barrier Penetrant AAV Capsid in Mouse Models of Tauopathies

Wencheng Liu, Ph.D., Research Fellow

Session: Neurologic Diseases III

Poster Board Number: W-157

Abstract number: 1031

Intravenous Delivery of AAV Gene Therapy Provides Broad SOD1 Knockdown in the Spinal Cord and Robust Efficacy in a Mouse Model of SOD1-ALS

Michael Grannan, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II, Research



Session: Musculo-skeletal Diseases

Poster Board Number: W-187

Abstract number: 1061



