Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group DMCC Announce EPA Approval for Nanocyn® Hospital-Grade Disinfectant in the U.S.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions and disinfectant use, and its partner, the MicroSafe Group DMCC, received EPA approval for Nanocyn® as a hospital-grade disinfectant in the United States. Nanocyn®, which is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn® Technology, is a ready to use hard-surface disinfectant that may reduce the risk of infection by treating hard, non-porous surfaces, making it especially useful in high-risk areas such as hospitals, schools, mass transit, and care facilities.

Nanocyn® hospital-grade disinfectant is currently sold by MicroSafe Group in Europe, the Middle East/West Africa and Australia. Nanocyn has been proven to kill a variety of bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and has a 30 second kill time for many viruses, including norovirus, on hard non-porous surfaces. In May 2020, Nanocyn was entered into the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Nanocyn utilizes Sonoma’s patented Microcyn technology which has a long, proven record of significantly reducing numerous bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores on many surfaces. For more information see www.sonomapharma.com%2Fliterature%2F.

The EPA approval process was a coordinated effort by Sonoma and MicroSafe Group. MicroSafe Group managed and financed the regulatory process with the EPA in exchange for non-exclusive rights to distribute Nanocyn in the United States. Sonoma provided expertise and manufactured the required product samples.

“The MicroSafe Group is very pleased with the EPA approval of Nanocyn® hospital-grade disinfectant, known as MicroSafe® disinfectant in Europe, the Middle East/West Africa and Australia. The EPA approval validates over 20 years of research, development and independent testing that determines the unique stability and efficacy of Microcyn® Technology, a revolution in stable HOCl,” said Safwan Abdallah, COO of the MicroSafe Group. “Furthermore, Nanocyn®’s extraordinarily low toxicity profile as categorized by the EPA (lowest Category IV per 40 CFR 156.62) means that the product does not have special handling or disposal requirements. These features, in combination with its impressive kill time of viruses on treated hard non-porous surfaces, may make it a game changer in the realm of infection control,” Safwan continued.

“We are excited to bring our successful partnership with MicroSafe Group to the United States,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. “We believe Nanocyn® hospital-grade disinfectant has countless applications due to its efficacy and safety profile, and we are eager to play a role to help curb the spread of infectious disease here in the United States and globally.”

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company has offices in Woodstock, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado, as well as manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About MicroSafe Group

The MicroSafe Group has operations internationally with its head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With regional offices in the Middle East, as well as MicroSafe Care Australia and Canada, MicroSafe Group is providing innovative solutions to a wide range of industries and healthcare providers. The MicroSafe Group promotes only products it believes will truly revolutionize healthcare – products that will enrich the lives of patients and healthcare professionals all over the world. Interested distributors for Europe, West Asia and North Africa may contact Safwan Abdallah, COO of MicroSafe Group at [email protected]. For Australia please contact MicroSafe Australia’s Managing Director Matt Seifert, at [email protected]. More information can be found at www.microsafe.com and www.microsafe.com.au.

