Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) ("Terran Orbital" or the "Company"), a leading small satellite manufacturer primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced it will host the Company’s first quarter 2022 results conference call on May 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participating on the call will be Terran Orbital’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Hobart, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Participants may access the call at (844) 200-6205, international callers may use (929) 526-1599 and access code 260413 to join the Terran Orbital earnings call. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran+Orbital+Corporation+-+Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations.

