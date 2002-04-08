X4 Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 12, 2022

BOSTON, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.( XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel CXCR4-targeted small molecule therapeutics to benefit people with diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and provide an update on recent business highlights, on May 12, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 721-7655 from the United States or (409) 216-0009 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 4382059. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of the call, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of novel therapies for people with immune system dysfunction. The company’s lead candidate is mavorixafor, a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. Due to mavorixafor’s ability to antagonize CXCR4 and improve the healthy maturation and trafficking of white blood cells, X4 believes that mavorixafor has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs) and certain types of cancer. Mavorixafor has already demonstrated clinical potential in a Phase 2 trial in people with WHIM syndrome, a rare PID. Its efficacy and safety continue to be evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in WHIM (fully enrolled) and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – one, as monotherapy in people with Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN) and other chronic neutropenia conditions, and another in combination with ibrutinib in people with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare B-cell lymphoma. X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, to discover and develop additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

